Greg Evans posted this photo of the Public Order and Riot Squad in Byron Bay to the Byron Bay Community Board group on Facebook.
News

Why the riot squad appeared in Byron this morning

Liana Turner
23rd Mar 2020 3:00 PM
POLICE have confirmed why riot squad officers were spotted in Byron Bay today.

“Officers attached to the NSW Police Public and Order Riot Squad had been deployed to the Byron Shire today (for a prearranged commitment from several months prior,” a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Due to scheduling beyond our control, their original reason for deployment has no longer proceeded.

“As a result, the unit has been conducting proactive taskings in and around the area to best utilise their resources.”

Police were not able to confirm why they had originally been deployed to the region.

Byron Shire News

