Why the region’s best swim teacher loves what she does

ELIZABETH Watts loves being a swimming teacher so much that it sometimes makes her emotional to talk about the work she does.

The GSAC Swimsations instructor has been chosen as the Northern Rivers’ best swim teacher in a hotly contested reader poll.

The Northern Star took to Facebook asking for readers to name the Northern Rivers’ best swim teacher. We were swamped with nominations as users praised instructors across the region.

Ms Watts started work as a swim teacher at GSAC seven years ago after she was noticed teaching her kids to swim.

“Our previous boss who was on the pool deck said, ‘You’d be pretty good at that you should go and apply for a job.’

“I kind of put two and two together because I wanted to always be a teacher but loved swimming so I thought, ‘I can combine the two together here and then off I went’.”

She said she loves her job and it was incredibly “rewarding”.

“I’ve always said it’s a bonus that I get paid for what I do.

“I love getting the kids in that are completely frightened of the water and building that confidence with them.

“It’s such a blessing to teach these skills for life that they will take with them forever.”

She said for the kids that were scared of the water, it was about building rapport.

“I always say to the parents, ‘They may trust you on land, but water is a total different ballgame’.

“When they say no, you’ve kind of got to respect that and really look, are they scared? Or they’ve been naughty? Or what’s the what’s the story behind them being the way they’re being in the water.”

Swimsation offers teaching from six months to swimfit for adults.

Ms Watts said for the moment, pools have been deemed safe for use in the wake of COVID-19, and numbers at GSAC have been good considering.

She also wanted to congratulate every swim teacher in the region.

“Every single swim teacher is amazing. They’re superheroes because they’re getting in the water and teaching this skills that will go with them forever ... everyone’s doing such a great job.”

Other top swim school instructors on the Northern Rivers:

Meg - Mega Swim School, Tintenbar

Elizabeth Watts - GSAC, Goonellabah

Olivia Kerry - Alstonville Aquatic Centre

Vicki - Alstonville Aquatic Centre

Annie Petty - Summit, Goonellabah

Briana Heinz - Ballina Swim School

Trent Howie - Ballina Pool

Ruby Honan - Little Gems Swim School, Woodenbong

Dani Lavis - Growing Gills Swim School Summit Sports Fitness Centre

Craig - Northern Rivers Swim Academy at Trinity Aquatic Centre Lismore

Bronwyn - Learn to swim, GSAC

Roz Brown - Lennox Head

Jane Goodwin - Good Win Swim, Kyogle

Simone Stewart EwSwim - Ewingsdale Swim School

Jo - Summit swimming, Goonellabah