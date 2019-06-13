Why the Queensland budget affects North Coast businesses

BUSINESSES on the Northern Rivers now face a tough battle to contend with their maroon-wearing counterparts, after the Queensland Government handed down their budget this week.

Queensland treasurer Jackie Trad announced her government would raise the state's Payroll Tax Threshold to $1.3 million.

This rise leaves NSW way behind, with the current threshold for small business sitting at $850,000, and this will make competing harder according to NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers manager, Jane Laverty.

"Queensland already had a higher payroll tax threshold than NSW and a lower rate, so what this action does again, is highlight the increasingly uncompetitive payroll tax regime NSW has," Mrs Laverty said.

"The Queensland increase puts Northern Rivers investment attraction and retention under pressure from the cross border competition and it may also enable Queensland based businesses particularly in construction, to underquote on work in comparison to NSW businesses in this industry."

The industry leader said small businesses in the Northern Rivers had been growing at a faster rate than projected in recent times, meaning have had to hire more staff and in many cases go over the NSW threshold.

"Growth and increase in employment opportunities has been encouraged by all levels of government which begs the question, why would we then turn around and punish these businesses with a tax on jobs and a tax that is not competitive with the cross border state?" Mrs Laverty said.

"This uncompetitive position is why the NSW Business Chamber fought so hard during the recent State election to ensure we maintained a competitive tax system and why we have called on the government to review payroll tax arrangements annually."

NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet will hand down his state budget next week, with the NSW Business Chamber hoping the payroll threshold will rise to $1 million across the state, or at least for regional and rural business owners.