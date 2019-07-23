Why the Peter Allen Festival will be better than ever

SECOND YEAR: The Peter Allen Festival will once again return to Tenterfield in September.

FOLLOWING an immensely-popular inaugural event last year, Tenterfield will once again host the Peter Allen Festival in September.

Event organisers said the 2019 Peter Allen Festival will incorporate a range of activities including arts, culture, singing, songwriting, theatre, dance and entertainment.

Tenterfield is the location of one of Allen's most famous songs Tenterfield Saddler. This festival will be a celebration of Allen's music, rural lifestyles, heritage, history, food, local produce, local talent and the indigenous history of the area.

The festival will be held from September 5-8, with a range of events including a film event Peter Allen on the Big Screen, a dinner and a breakfast event, as well as plenty of performances from top local and beyond musicians.

The Tenterfield Food and Wine Fair will coincide with the festival, providing visitors with the chance to grab a tasting plate with locally-grown and produced street food and sip on local wine.

This year's festival will feature a new event with visitors having the chance to sit back and enjoy Tenterfield's first Peter Allen Festival Gala Awards Night.

The inaugural event will offer a three course dinner showcasing local produce with a live band providing entertainment throughout the night. There will also be a special guest performance from Matt Hadgraft as Peter Allen.

Event organisers said the awards will recognise local community members for their efforts and contributions to the arts.

Tenterfield Shire Council estimates last year's event brought more than 1100 visitors flocking to the town and injected more than $400,000 into the community.

For more information, including where to purchase tickets, visit www.thepeterallenfestival.com.au.