Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SECOND YEAR: The Peter Allen Festival will once again return to Tenterfield in September.
SECOND YEAR: The Peter Allen Festival will once again return to Tenterfield in September.
Whats On

Why the Peter Allen Festival will be better than ever

Jackie Munro
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING an immensely-popular inaugural event last year, Tenterfield will once again host the Peter Allen Festival in September.

Event organisers said the 2019 Peter Allen Festival will incorporate a range of activities including arts, culture, singing, songwriting, theatre, dance and entertainment.

Tenterfield is the location of one of Allen's most famous songs Tenterfield Saddler. This festival will be a celebration of Allen's music, rural lifestyles, heritage, history, food, local produce, local talent and the indigenous history of the area.

The festival will be held from September 5-8, with a range of events including a film event Peter Allen on the Big Screen, a dinner and a breakfast event, as well as plenty of performances from top local and beyond musicians.

The Tenterfield Food and Wine Fair will coincide with the festival, providing visitors with the chance to grab a tasting plate with locally-grown and produced street food and sip on local wine.

This year's festival will feature a new event with visitors having the chance to sit back and enjoy Tenterfield's first Peter Allen Festival Gala Awards Night.

The inaugural event will offer a three course dinner showcasing local produce with a live band providing entertainment throughout the night. There will also be a special guest performance from Matt Hadgraft as Peter Allen.

Event organisers said the awards will recognise local community members for their efforts and contributions to the arts.

Tenterfield Shire Council estimates last year's event brought more than 1100 visitors flocking to the town and injected more than $400,000 into the community.

For more information, including where to purchase tickets, visit www.thepeterallenfestival.com.au.

northern rivers entertainment northern rivers whatson peter allen peter allen festival tenterfield
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    premium_icon Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    Business LISMORE businesses recognised in annual awards for success over the 2018/2019 year.

    Missing man last seen in Nimbin

    Missing man last seen in Nimbin

    News Missing man last seen in Nimbin

    PHOTOS: Horse power on show in Casino

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Horse power on show in Casino

    News Everything horsepowered, from vintage cars to heavy horse events

    Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    premium_icon Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    Politics NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay visited Lismore today