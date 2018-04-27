Why the Lismore fire station is still closed

FLOODED FIRE STATION: The Lismore Fire Station in Molesworth St was severely damaged in the 2017 floods and is still unable to be used due to a high moisture content in the bricks.

WHILE much of Lismore has recovered from the 2017 floods, the town's retained firefighters are still without a fire station to call home.

The historic station, which was built in 1913, is still unable to house firefighters due to a high moisture content in the bricks, which makes it a health and safety risk.

Fire & Rescue NSW Northern Rivers zone commander, Superintendent Greg Lewis, said the 2017 floods had an intense impact on the old building.

"The Lismore station took in a huge amount of water during the flooding and the walls are still holding too much moisture,” he said.

"Moisture readings continue to be taken every month.”

Supt Lewis said fire station needed a period of long, hot weather to allow the building to sufficiently dry out.

"With good weather, we are hopeful the building will have dried enough for us to paint and seal the walls in the near future,” he said.

"Once the walls have been painted and sealed we can begin the process of moving firefighters back into the fresh and restored station.”

Supt Lewis said the public should be aware the retained fire-fighters continue to be on duty as are the full-time career personnel.

"Lismore and the surrounding area continues to be well-protected 24/7 by Lismore firefighters operating out of Goonellabah Fire Station,” he said.