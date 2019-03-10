Why the deputy PM called our mayor a loser
IT WAS the race that stopped the nation...
All eyes were on the Mayor and Deputy Prime Minister as they tore down the synthetic running track, testing out the Mackay ARC's state of the art facilities at its grand opening yesterday.
Mr McCormack had clearly been in training, finishing miles in front of Cr Williamson.
"Greg Williamson is a loser when it comes to running against me, but he is certainly a winner when it comes to making sure Mackay Regional Council gets the outcomes it needs for the ratepayers in this community," Mr McCormack said.
"I know how much this facility means to Mackay and it only comes from the hard work and dedication of people in the community."
The possibility of hosting a national sporting event at the Mackay ARC was a given, Mr McCormack said.
"I think the state of the art facilities will attract national and even international events with or without state or federal funding," he said.
"I know that people will come here, compete and spend money here.
"This sports precinct is going to be transformational not just for the people of Mackay, but for Central Queensland and the rest of the state.
"It is going to create investment, jobs and a platform for the children who aspire to be Olympic champions."
The Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Complex is a $23.9 million facility located on Boundary Road.
Hundreds attended the grand opening of the complex yesterday, enjoying their first taste of the multi-purpose sporting hub.
Facilities at the ARC include:
- 50m FINA pool with heating, 10 lanes with disability access, 2m constant depth
- 25m warm up pool with heating and cover, six lanes with disability ramp, 1.35m to 1.1m depth
- 15m learn-to-swim pool with heating and cover, five lanes with disability ramp, 1.1m to 0.9m depth
- Lighting to 100lux
- Grassed future splash area
- Aquatics café and reception/admin facilities
- Event control room and multipurpose space
- Athletics facilities in detail
- 330m2 clubhouse with canteen
- Synthetic track: nine-lane front straight, eight-lane 400m track, and eight-lane back straight
- Athletics storage shed
- Two jumping pits with two triple jump options
- One water jump
- One discus circle
- One discus/hammer circle
- Three shot put circles
- One dual pole vault runway
- Two javelin runways
- Multi-use playing field within the centre of the running track