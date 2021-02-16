Why the beautiful game is attracting more women

KICKING ON: After going through the eight-week Kick On For Women soccer clinic in 2019, Tina Schilling, 41, said she hoped to join a Lismore-based club.

More women are kicking goals by taking up soccer and senior officials are thrilled.

Over the past five years there’s been a 26 per cent increase in female participation across northern NSW.

Combined with the fact that Football Far North Coast boasts an impressive 27 per cent female player base, which is the highest percentage across northern NSW, there’s no wonder the game is growing.

Northern NSW Football Head of Football Development, Peter Haynes, said it was an exciting time for the women’s game.

Haynes said the organisation is making plans for female football to be a huge part of making season 2021 its biggest season yet across its seven member zones.

“Women and girls participation and opportunities are a strategic priority for Northern NSW Football which also aligns with Football Australia’s XI Principles,” Haynes said.

Haynes said the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be a wonderful opportunity to leverage that global event to focus how the World Game is an inclusive sport and more can be done to introduce more females to become part of the football family.

“The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup looming on the horizon gives us a motivation to push hard to build a legacy that comes from hosting such a prestigious international event,” he said.

“More infrastructure, more appropriate facilities and subsequently more participation are key objectives.”

Football Far North Coast is ready and raring to go this season following the challenges created as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

It has been a busy time for women’s football with the NSW government last month announcing a $750,000 investment to fund a talent identification and youth development program for young female players from regional areas.

The state government also announced $50 million from its Regional Growth Fund to improve women’s sports facilities.

Matildas star Ellie Carpenter was also nominated as a Regional NSW Ambassador and lead mentor for young female footballers.

NNSWF initiatives across the seven member zones include out of season programs for females including MiniRoos for Girls and Kick-On for Women.