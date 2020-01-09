Team in ‘really good spirits’ despite not winning a game

Far North Coast Sixers playing Mid North Coast at Kingsford Smith Park in the LJ Hooker under-13 Ballina cricket carnival.

DESPITE not winning a game ahead of the fourth day, there is plenty to like about the way Mid North Coast has played at the LJ Hooker Ballina under-13 cricket carnival this week.

Opening bowler Jacob Proctor is the equal third wicket taker on semi-final day while Brad Jordan and Samari Mitchell have scored over 100 runs at the 16-team carnival.

Coach Danny Powick said he was starting to see the best from his side after games against some of the harder teams in the competition including defending champions Manly.

"We haven't won a game at this point but the team are in really good spirits," Powick said.

"We just want them to keep developing their skills and take something out of the week.

"The Manly bowlers were quite sharp and a lot of our guys haven't experienced anything like that (yesterday).

"Brad Jordan scored 59 against them and the kids will be better for the experience.

"It's good to get around and see the standard of the other teams."

Central Coast batsman Cobey Robertson is the only player to score a century so far this week with his determined 101 not out against Armidale on Wednesday.

Far North Coast Thunder opening batsman Rory McLean is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Thunder is on track to play in the final at Fripp Oval tomorrow.