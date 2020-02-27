Why Tash and Mikey skipped dinner party

There was one question on everyone's lips during Married At First Sight last night: Why were Mikey and Natasha allowed to skip the dinner party?

At the start of last night's episode, the couple explained they were skipping the party so they could focus on their "fragile" relationship.

"We know how important those dinner parties are to the experiment, but it's imperative for our relationship to avoid the drama and avoid all the things that go with that dinner party and just concentrate on us before we decide what we're going to do moving forward," Mikey said in last night's episode.

"This week's for our marriage, and the best thing that we can do right now is focus on ourselves, focus on our relationship and just remove ourselves from the drama."

Wait so Natasha and Mikey are allowed to just skip the dinner party? #MAFSAU #MAFS — Joan Blackmore (@joanblackmore) February 26, 2020

Well done on Natasha & Mikey for putting themselves first. No need to be dragged into other people’s (literal) shitshow - fit your own oxygen mask before helping others. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Jess (@jess_may_h) February 26, 2020

I missed the beginning of #MAFSAU have Mikey & Natasha left the show because they aren’t at the dinner party? #MAFS — JL (@JLnow2) February 26, 2020

Longtime MAFS fans however suspected there was more to the story, and it appears there was.

According to a production source, Mikey and Natasha were banned by producers from attending the dinner party because they were worried about the state of Natasha's mental health.

"It all got too much for her - she wasn't coping in the experiment and with what was going down between certain contestants," the source told Woman's Day. "It was decided she shouldn't be on camera."

The source claimed that the production company, Endemol Shine, felt it was best for Natasha to have a break from the show and they arranged for her to have a holiday in Bali.

Natasha shared a photo of her Bali getaway on Instagram.

Natasha at Omnia in Bali.

MAFS contestant Hayley Vernon today told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O that Mikey and Natasha skipped the dinner party due to mental health issues.

"They had issues going on in their own relationship," Hayley said on radio. "I think both of their mental health at the point of the filming of the dinner party was kind of, how do I say it, I think they were both struggling mentally to be quite honest with you.

"All I know is that couple in particular had psychiatrists in there two or three days before they left the experiment and prior to the dinner party."

There are rumours that producers eventually became so concerned about Natasha's wellbeing that she and Mikey were removed from the show.

That rumour was seemingly backed up by comments made by Mikey in a video that was obtained by New Idea.

"I don't know how I can be kicked off the show when I haven't done anything wrong," he says in the video.

"I've given myself 100 per cent to the experiment … they think she's not well. Well, it's like they've fu**ing given me the wrong person. Such a stitch-up."

Natasha however claimed in an interview that she decided to leave the show because she was encouraged to dredge up painful memories from the past on camera.

"I have had a lot of things happen in my past, which were brought up on the show, which is the reason I left," she told New Idea.

"Things happened in my childhood, which I didn't want brought up. I was just anxious."

Mikey and Tash were married on MAFS.

