Aster Evans, 2, with mum Chloe Evans. Picture: AAP/Megan Slade
Why strawberries are only going to get cheaper

by Jill Poulsen
24th Jul 2018 2:55 AM

COLD weather forcing a drop in production won't drive strawberry prices too high, with supplies expected to explode again next month.

Queensland Strawberries president Luigi Coco said a strong start to the season meant consumers were spoiled with high quality fruit at ­affordable prices from May to June - but recent cold weather would slow things down a bit.

"If we have a normal winter from now on, production should be exceptional and the quality will be exceptional; more sunshine the better the taste," he said.

"I believe strawberries are affordable now and I think they will only become more affordable."

Sunshine Coast strawberry farmer Rick Twist said the quality of this year's fruit was excellent.

"I expect the good quality will continue," he said. "Strawberries are the regional Mars Bar."

Chevallum mum of two Chloe Evans said her two-year-old, Aster, loved picking and eating strawberries.

"Out of all fruit, strawberries and blueberries are the top choice in our household."

 

