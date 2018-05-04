Why Star Wars fans wait all year for this one day

MAY FOURTH: Every journalist needs a lightsaber on her desk.

MAY FOURTH: Every journalist needs a lightsaber on her desk. Copyright 20th Century-Fox FC

MAY the fourth be with you.

Or should this read force?

Anyhow, if you have read this far, then perhaps you are one of more than 65,000 Australians who declared their religion to be 'Jedi' in the 2011 census.

So it's no wonder May 4 is on every Star Wars fans' wish list to be a public holiday.

"May the fourth be with you” is the catch cry for this, the unofficial international Star Wars Day.

As someone who saw the first Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope film on opening night in a cinema in a far distant city a long, long time ago, I'm happy to wave my lightsaber in support of this idea.

In fact, I really do have a lightsaber - in the Northern Star newsroom we all do.

When I joined this venerable newsroom back in 2016, many of the journalists here had tiaras on their desks as a sign of their specialness.

Not the sports journalist, I hasten to add.

(Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

But being more of a General Leia kind of reporter, I went out to the local store and bought up their remaining lightsaber stock.

Which are worth their weight in gold.

After a frustrating interview with a government organisation who won't comment beyond corporate-speak weasel-words, there's nothing like whipping your lightsaber through the air and imagining you are impaling the Grand Moff Tarkin of the business world.

Beats using a voodoo doll.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi said to Luke Skywalker... "This is the weapon of a Jedi Knight. Not as clumsy or random as a blaster. An elegant weapon... for a more civilised age.”

Happy May Fourth.

11 fun things you probably didn't know about Star Wars unless you are a Jedi

1. While there were 65,000 "Jedi Knights” at the last Census, in the 2001 Census more than 70,000 Australians (0.37%) declared themselves members of the Jedi order.

2. One of the asteroids in the asteroid-dodging scene in the Empire Strikes Back was a potato.

3. R2-D2's name comes from the term "reel 2, dialogue 2”

4. The design of the Millenium Falcon is based on a cheeseburger, with the pickle spear sticking out the top becoming the communications dish. Really.

5. The original voice actor for Darth Vader, James Earl Jones, was so convinced Star Wars would be a flop he asked to not have his name appear in the film's credits.

6. The words "I have a bad feeling about this” are said in every Star Wars film.

7. Universal Studios and United Artists both turned down the original Star Wars film. They must feel like the publishers who declined JK Rowling and her Harry Potter novels.

8. On May 4, 2015 astronauts on the International Space Station celebrated Star Wars day by watching the film on a big screen.

9. The second part of Darth Vader's name is Dutch for "father”.

10. Yoda is the Sanskrit word for "warrior”.

11. Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader has been played by six different people: David Prowse, James Earl Jones, Bob Anderson, Sebastian Shaw, Jake Lloyd, Hayden Christensen.