Why spring is the season to strike a bargain

READY TO BLOOM: 43 Lakkari St in Coutts Crossing is one of the newly listed properties managed by Elders Real Estate agent Terry Deefholts in time for the busy spring selling season. Elders Real Estate

PROPERTY listings in the Clarence Valley are already on their way up as the market hits its peak spring selling season.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said spring was traditionally a time when more properties were listed for sale.

Ms Consibee said the signs from regional areas were far more positive than in many capital cities and that was a distinct change this spring.

"In regional places like the Clarence Valley, we have seen an uplift in activity and there does seem to be more activity this spring than there was last spring," she said.

Ms Conisbee said many buyers had an expectation there would be more properties available on the market during spring, while a number of sellers held on during the winter months to wait until buyers were more active.

"A lot of properties look better in spring. You haven't quite hit the heat of summer, where your property can look very dry and make homes look drab."

Elders Real Estate Grafton principal and sales manager Kylie Pearson said she had already seen a rise in property listings as the industry heads into its busy period.

"A lot of our clients have entered the market in anticipation of spring," Ms Pearson said. "In the last month, our listings have been approximately 20 per cent higher.

"One reason is a lot of people like to wrap up property purchases and sales by the end of the year.

"Places also look their best in spring, so it's a natural progression for people to enter the market at this time of year. I think buyers make connections within the first few seconds of seeing a property, and first impressions have an effect on perceived value."

