Why speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h on major road

The speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h on a section of Bangalow Rd. Contributed

A SLIPPERY road surface, which has caused a number of crashes, has led to a decision to reduce the speed limit on a busy section of Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Bexhill.

Roads and Maritime Services has advised the temporary 60km/h speed limit will remain in place over the 800m section of road to ensure the safety of motorists.

"The reduction is a result of road safety concerns following a number of incidents of vehicles leaving the road during wet weather,” a spokesperson said.

"A specialist treatment of the road surface to increase the friction and reduce the likelihood vehicles slipping in wet weather is being progressed as a temporary measure.

"If successful the speed limit will be reviewed with the aim of increasing it to 80km/h.

"Major work will start in September to rebuild of the road surface and improve the safety.

"The community will be kept informed about the upcoming work.”

Drivers are asked to follow all signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.