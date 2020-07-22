Why some kids, teachers can’t go back to school this week

Term 3 has started at NSW schools, with most school-based activities allowed to go ahead.

STUDENTS on the Northern Rivers are going back to school this week, but for a few of them, there will be an extra wait before they can get back to class.

All school staff and students that have returned from Victoria after July 8 must have a permit to enter NSW and are required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

This comes after the NSW Government closed the border with Victoria on that date.

According to Education NSW's website, "all students who have been in Victoria in the last 14 days before the commencement of school must not attend school until they complete the 14 days self-isolation period since they left Victoria."

NSW Health has requested anyone who has been in Victoria and is unwell or has flu-like symptoms arrange to be tested through their local medical practitioner or one of the COVID-19 clinics.

Details of the current advice for people who have recently visited Victoria can be found on the NSW Health border restrictions website.

For Term 3 in NSW schools, the majority of school-based activities can recommence.

All visitors and external to school providers must adhere to relevant hygiene, distancing and safety protocols.

Principals may continue to restrict, limit or prohibit activities if they are seen as contrary to the current health advice.

External providers and visitors are required to demonstrate compliance with health and safety requirements including adhering to strict guidelines and completing relevant forms'

Non-essential adults are still not permitted on school grounds or at school events, including parents and carers, unless specifically approved by the principal.

Students who are unable to return to school due to the border closures or self-isolation will be supported to learn remotely.

"We would like to remind our community the most important action you can take is to practise good hand hygiene and physical distancing. Our schools will be vigilant in implementing these requirements to minimise the risk at school," the website explained.