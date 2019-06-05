Why so many people are flocking to this quaint village

Tintenbar has been highlighted as one of the major growth areas in the Futures presentation.

Tintenbar has been highlighted as one of the major growth areas in the Futures presentation. Marc Stapelberg

THEY are "tiny towns", and they litter the continent like confetti between cities and towns, according to demographer Bernard Salt.

Roughly 10 million people live in the metropolises of Sydney and Melbourne, but for 250,000 people on the Northern Rivers, there is a different kind of urban existence.

The region is a patchwork of small communities.

And some of those communities are thriving, like Tintenbar.

With more than 500 people calling it home, Tintenbar is now the Northern Rivers' 29th largest town.

And it's the fifth fastest-growing town, with its population increasing 12 per cent - or nearly 60 people - between 2011 and 2016.

At its centre is the 30-year-old Tintenbar General Store.

Co-owner Glenn Nelson moved to Tintenbar 30 years ago, has worked at the store for 25 years and owned it for 10 along with Alana O'hare and Dusty Robertson.

He said people had flocked to the quaint village over the years.

"There's a lot of extra people living out here and there are developments up on the hill at Phoenix Park and behind the school," Mr Nelson said.

"There's hundreds of houses up there that weren't there 30 years ago."

Other than houses and the general store, Tintenbar has a medical surgery, schools, hall, restaurant, mechanical garage and sports oval.

There is also a long-established engineering business upstairs of the general store which employs about 10 people.

"Sheila Aveling took over the hall 15 years ago and it's a thriving hall now, because it is used for weddings and lots of music events," Mr Nelson said.

"There's a lot more people here. There's a lot of buildings and people moved here from Sydney and now there's a lot of younger people here with kids again so it has come full circle.

"There were lots of kids, then we didn't have many and now there's children everywhere again.

"It's really just a community place.

"Everything is available here, and we're only 10 minutes from Alstonville, Lennox and Ballina.

"All the school buses pick up the kids for Woodlawn, Trinity, Alstonville and then the Ballina one and Lennox."

He said the secret of the tiny town's success was its community spirit, resulting in a lot of the townsfolk staying put.

"There are lots of new people, too, so it's a bit of a spider web of things. We all know each other and the kids I knew when my kids were going to school are all having families of their own now," Mr Nelson said.

Evan and Kris Connick, who own the building housing the general store, number among the village's long-term residents.

"They started it off small, and they built on the back, top and side and the garage and upstairs. It's much bigger than it used to be," Mr Nelson said.

"We sell lots of local products, coffee, honey, jams, produce, liquor and petrol.

"Dan Macabe, who owns Lennox Gelato, has a coffee cart outside now."

The general store also doubles as a post office.

"It's bits of everything and is the centre," Mr Nelson said.