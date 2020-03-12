Why should you join Rotary?

UP IN THE AIR: At the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo, where the members of the Rotary Club of Lismore West keep hunger at bay with their sausage sizzle. Photo: Alison Paterson

ACCORDING to Rotary members, there are plenty of reasons why you should volunteer.

Rotary Club member Terry Brown, who served as the district governor for 2018 and 2019, said the Lismore branch is looking for more members.

He said the three reasons most people give for volunteering in Australia and New Zealand include to positively impact their community, to have a positive impact globally and for friendship or fellowship.

He said Rotary clubs can provide wonderful opportunities for men and women looking to make a real difference locally, globally and in your life.

Mr Brown said as well as being the perfect opportunity to volunteer in your community, it was a “special time” to be a part of Rotary in Australia.

In March 2021 Rotary will celebrate 100 years as an active Service Club in Australia.

Mr Brown said the Rotary Club of Lismore is the oldest Rotary Club outside of Sydney in NSW, with the club chartered on December 31, 1931.

Mr Brown said anyone can volunteer with Rotary, including if you are over 18, male or female, still working or retired.

“A number of exciting new projects are available for new members to get involved in Rotary,” he said.

Mr Brown said for those interested in hearing more about what Rotary does and what Rotary can do, information sessions are being arranged in the near future.

For more information phone Terry 0427 500 610 or Brian 0429 129 573.