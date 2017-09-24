Why SCU is supporting marriage equality

The marriage debate is about nothing more or less than whether fellow human beings can be allowed equality, says Bill Hoffman.

The marriage debate is about nothing more or less than whether fellow human beings can be allowed equality, says Bill Hoffman. JOEL CARRETT

SOUTHERN Cross University has declared its support for marriage equality.

The University Council today unanimously resolved to publicly declare support for marriage equality, on the basis of the University's mission and values.

Marriage equality is a fundamental recognition of human rights, Chancellor Mr Nick Burton-Taylor said.

"At a time when there has been extensive public debate about same-sex marriage, organisations like ours have a responsibility to exercise leadership and stand up for the rights of all members of our university community," Mr Burton-Taylor said.

"Freedom of association is a fundamental principle of our society. One form of association is the right to marry the person you choose. A law which prevents people from freedom of love in association is not acceptable."

Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said he was proud to lead a university committed to marriage equality.

"Our act requires us to make a contribution as thought leaders to our region and the nation.

"The diversity of Southern Cross staff and students underpins our sense of justice - we are proud of the fair and inclusive environment that we enjoy at all our campuses," Professor Shoemaker said.

The university's statement follows pop-up events organised by staff on campus to express their support for marriage equality during the period of the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

The university actively supports lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) staff and students. It has implemented activities, events and programs specifically to acknowledge and support LGBTQI staff and students to thrive and succeed at Southern Cross University.

Today's Southern Cross University Council resolution stated:

. Reflecting the university's mission and values, the council resolves to declare its public support for marriage equality.