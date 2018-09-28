Menu
Scott Morrison is not impressed with Byron Shire Council.
Letters to the Editor

Why ScoMo needs a history lesson before slamming Byron

28th Sep 2018 11:30 AM
SCOTT Morrison in a rebuke on social media to Byron Shire's decision to celebrate our nation on a different day to January 26 commented: "Our modern Australian nation began on January 26, 1788."

Scott either missed some history lessons at school or chooses to ignore the facts.

What happened on January 26, 1788? The British established a convict colony in New South Wales.

At that time NSW included all land east of the 135th meridian of longitude east of Greenwich (through the middle of the Northern Territory and South Australia) as well as most of New Zealand except for the South Island.

In fact, the term: "Australia" had little currency either in the penal colony or in Britain until George Bass and Matthew Flinders circumnavigated the continent.

In a letter to his brother, Flinders mentioned, in 1804: "I call the whole island Australia, or Terra Australis."

Note that in 1804, NSW was the only colony. Tasmania followed in 1825, then Western Australia (1829), South Australia (1836), Victoria (1851) and Queensland (1859).

Convicts were transported to the colonies in Australia (except South Australia) ending with the last shipment in January 1868. By this time the seeds that would lead to federation were germinating.

The modern Australian nation began on January 1, 1901 by an act of British Parliament.

This is a more appropriate day to celebrate our nation. To celebrate January 26 would be similar to celebrating laying the foundation stone to Long Bay Jail.

Robert Barlow, Bangalow.

