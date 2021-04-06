Why Sam hasn’t spoken to Sunrise colleagues since quitting

Ex-Sunrise star Samantha Armytage has revealed she hasn't spoken with her old colleagues since leaving the show.

The former host spoke candidly about her new life out of the spotlight in the most recent public appearance since her shock departure.

Armytage told Sydney Confidential she's feeling happier than ever living the slow life with husband Richard Lavender at his Southern Highlands property.

Sam Armytage with Husband Richard Lavender arriving at the Inglis Easter Sale at the Sydney Opera House. Picture: Tim Pascoe

The pair have spent the past few weeks living quietly at the property joined by Armytage's father, Mac, who suffered a stroke last November.

"Life is good, life is great," she said with a beaming smile.

"We've had dad to stay for a few weeks and he's quite well … As well as can be expected."

The journalist also surprisingly revealed she hadn't been in touch with ex colleagues David Koch or Natalie Barr since leaving the show.

"It's only been a few weeks so I've had a quiet time and haven't spoken to anyone."

Armytage made the revelation while speaking to Sydney Confidential at the launch of the famous Australian horse sale, the 'Inglis Easter Sale' with husband Richard Lavender on Easter Monday.

Samantha Armytage on her last day hosting Sunrise. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

"Now we're doing yearling sales and we've had quite a weekend of parties," she said. "It's exhausting - all these parties," she joked.

Lavender's horse 'A Lonhro Colt' is among hundreds of sought-after fillies and colts that will go under the hammer at Riverside Stables in Sydney's west for the event.

The pair joined some of the biggest names in the racing industry to celebrate the start of the auction, which is considered the pinnacle of the four-month Australian yearling sales season, at the Opera House.

And Ms Armytage might be married to an equestrian businessman, but she admits to being no expert in horses, confessing Lavender is "a much better punter than I am."

But what's the secret to a good racehorse according to her husband? "A good walker," she said. And according to Lavender, it's the shiny, grey horses that are his first choice.

"When the grey really glows," he said.

This year's sale will mark the first time in two years the auction has been held in person after last year's was held virtually because of the pandemic.

And according to Inglis Managing Director Mark Webster, it's set to be a bumper year for sales, which are expected to exceed $120 million.

"It is the sale where you are more likely to source an elite racehorse from out of all the Australasian yearling sales," he said.

"It's not the biggest in the world, but it's definitely the best. It has the highest strike rate so if you look at the ratios, a person buying a yearling at the Easter Sale has a higher chance of winning a stakes race than any other sale in the world."

Originally published as Why Sam hasn't spoken to Sunrise colleagues since quitting