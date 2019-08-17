Why Rebekka Battista is our #1 most influential woman

CHARACTER: Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista has been helping to raise funds for sick children on the Northern Rivers for 16 years.

CHARACTER: Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista has been helping to raise funds for sick children on the Northern Rivers for 16 years. Marc Stapelberg

THE name Rebekka Battista is synonymous with charity fundraisers, community events and - why not - good fashion choices.

But behind the smile on social pictures and the glamorous frocks worn at charitable events, there is a person with a strong sense of community, based on her solid Christian beliefs and her love for her family and the Northern Rivers.

Mrs Battista is the Our Kids fundraising coordinator, an organisation she has been working with for 16 years.

Through her fundraising efforts, Our Kids has purchased so far $1.8 million worth of equipment, including new technology for the special care nursery, children's ward, emergency theatres at Lismore Base Hospital, and hospitals in Ballina, Byron Bay, Casino, Kyogle, and even Grafton and Tweed.

Every year, 10,000 children can go through Lismore Base Hospital, with 2000 of them looked after at the children's ward.

When asked how many people's lives have been touched by the work of Our Kids, Mrs Battista said the special care nursery at Lismore Base looks after a third of the babies born on the Northern Rivers.

"We have been around for 18 years, that's a lot of people, a lot of families," she said.

The born and bred Lismore resident admits she had to do Year 12 twice at Lismore High.

Aged 15, her mother sent her to June Dally-Watkins School of Personal Deportment, who she credits for turning her former tomboy self into a well-mannered young woman proficient in etiquette and a good fashion sense.

"Little did I know that I would use all of that now. I never wore pink back then, now I love pink," she said.

"Then I had a gap year and went to Bible College in Sydney and in Denver, Colorado (US)."

"I wanted to go to Africa, but I came home after my grandfather asked me to because he missed me, and about six months later I met Gianpiero and my life changed."

She jokes many people assume they met at a romantic setting in Italy.

"Would you believe? He just had emigrated from Milan, and we met at the Gollan! At that time I worked at the cinemas at the Star Court Arcade," she laughs.

After she married the current Lismore councillor, they had two sons, Isaac and Nathan.

Isaac was born with renal failure.

"During labour, he had a collapsed lung and when he went to special care a nurse noted something was wrong and that saved his life, and changed mine forever, again," she said.

Isaac, who was looked after by Dr Chris Ingall, was then referred to Brisbane and underwent surgery at eight days old, and a kidney transplant at the age of eight.

Mrs Battista said all these experiences allowed her to find a purpose in life and fundraise to help those who had been saved by local doctors and nurses who saved her child.

In her free time, besides spending time with her family and being a fan of great food and fitness, Mrs Battista also has her religious community around her.

"I am also a pastor, and for me God means hope every day," she said.

"I feel an inner strength all the time for my faith in God, whether that is putting on an event, and I certainly don't do that alone, but the inner strength and also the underlining peace, even when things are going bad.

"After I had Isaac, I had post natal depression for three years, and I could not have gone through that without my faith."

Asked what features are needed to do her job successfully, Mrs Battista said the features were varied.

"If I wasn't here, the person to replace me definitely would need a heart for community, and the ability gather people, be a solution-bringer and have a sense of humour, as one moment you are in heels, the next in runners, the next gumboots," she said.