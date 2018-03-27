Menu
Police are urging people to secure their belongings.
Crime

Why Queensland criminals are targeting the North Coast

Liana Turner
by
27th Mar 2018 9:27 AM

POLICE have urged North Coast residents to stop being an "easy target" for thieves.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said despite numerous pleas for residents to secure their valuables, criminals were continuing to target parts of the command.

Det Insp Cullen said there had been ongoing thefts from properties on the Tweed Coast, particularly Kingscliff and Pottsville, including several incidents involving car theft overnight.

The thieves - mostly from Queensland - had labelled goods in the region "easy pickings", he said.

"The criminals themselves have said to us they come down to Kingscliff and Pottsville because it's easy pickings," Det Insp Cullen said.

"They're just making it so easy for these crooks to steal their cars, steal their wallets and steal their credit cards."

Det Insp Cullen said he was frustrated the message "wasn't getting through" and opportunistic criminals were taking advantage of this.

"A fellow was arrested on the Gold Coast last week and he said, 'We go down there because it's easy'," he said.

"People just need to realise they need to have a bit of security around themselves, their cars, and their wallets because it's encouraging people to commit these crimes."

Lismore Northern Star
