Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A decorated chef has been forced to retire early and put his award-winning restaurant on the market following a horror incident near his home.
A decorated chef has been forced to retire early and put his award-winning restaurant on the market following a horror incident near his home.
Business

Decorated chef forced to quit job after horror incident

by Des Houghton
13th Jun 2020 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S most decorated chef has hung up his apron and put his award-winning Bardon restaurant, Lutece, on the market.

Frenchman Romain Bapst, 63, said he had been forced into early retirement after three years of pain following a horrific smash at Sumner Park near his home in Brisbane's west in July 2017.

He has endured multiple surgeries on his spine, his legs, his knees and a foot.

"Sadly I have closed. I wanted to go another couple of years but I just can't do it anymore," he said.

Chef Romain Bapst has had multiple surgeries since his accident in 2017/
Chef Romain Bapst has had multiple surgeries since his accident in 2017/

The son of a Strasbourg butcher said he couldn't sleep for the first eight months after the accident because of the unbearable pain.

"But I am leaving happy. I have been blessed to live in Australia for 30 years."

He tried to make a comeback but experienced mental anguish each time he put the key in the door to open up.

"My body wasn't coping anymore," he said.

The ordeal cost him his marriage, his career _ and almost his sanity. "I wasn't pleasant to be with. I was an angry husband all the time.

"I went to a psychiatrist for help."

Lutece in Bardon is on the market. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner
Lutece in Bardon is on the market. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Bapst fell in love with Australia during a holiday to Margaret River in Western Australia in the 80s and returned to take a job at leading Melbourne restaurant Mietta's.

From there he went to Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays when Peter Abeles and Rupert Murdoch turned it into one of the world's great tourism attractions. He set up a private chef's table for the pair with Murdoch usually feasting on the coral trout and Abeles the beef.

Next he cooked at Pruniers at Woollahra in Sydney, a hide-out for John Laws, John Singleton and Rodney Adler, before being lured to Il Centro in Brisbane where he cooked for more than a decade for three different lord mayors and leading lawyers. He also cooked at Drift and Broadwater before opening Lutece.

Along the way he was awarded the French l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole, the Order of Agricultural Merit.

Bapst said he was leaving happy but with some disappointments. He believes the standard of cooking has gradually declined since 2005.

"That's when Generation Y arrived. They can't take criticism. And the work ethic diminished."

Originally published as Why Qld's most decorated chef has been forced to quit

editors picks hospitality romain bapst

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New antiques store with something for everyone

        premium_icon New antiques store with something for everyone

        News THE grand opening will be held this weekend.

        Stunning photo by Ballina boy, 7, wins national prize

        premium_icon Stunning photo by Ballina boy, 7, wins national prize

        News “WHEN I was told I was the national winner I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I was so...

        Calls for clarity to help small businesses prepare

        premium_icon Calls for clarity to help small businesses prepare

        Business WITH plans to let crowds back into stadiums, business owners ask for a timeline to...

        Gyms pumped about reopening

        premium_icon Gyms pumped about reopening

        Sport GYMS around the Northern Rivers can reopen with up to 20 clients from June 13.