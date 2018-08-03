Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We hope you're ready for Lismore, Tony Jones.
We hope you're ready for Lismore, Tony Jones. Kevin Farmer
News

Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

Liana Turner
by
3rd Aug 2018 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Lismore hosts the ABC's Q&A, producer Peter McEvoy wants the audience to feel involved. But he might get more than he's bargained for.

Heckling is a competitive sport for the town's audiences and the stakes are high when you add Tony Jones, federal politicians and a former mayor.

Lismore's unruly audience members have been removed from a Ross Noble gig, wreaked havoc for Josh Pyke and crashed Henry Rollins' set to ask for an autograph.

Mr McEvoy hopes they can keep the City Hall crowd under control this Monday night.

"We're pretty good at keeping the audience engaged and focused," Mr McEvoy said.

"We really try to have a positive discussion."

Mr McEvoy said it was a "real privilege" to be able to be able to film the program - in which audience members ask various questions of panellists - outside of their regular Sydney and Melbourne studios and that they had a responsibility to inject the voices of regional communities into the show.

"Often people focus on who's on the panel but who's in the audience is just as important as who's on the panel," he said.

Kyogle man Matt Sorenson will be the people's panellist, joined by former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell, Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud, Shadow Minister for Agriculture Fitzgibbon and National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson.

While it's a national program, there's little doubt agriculture, the worsening drought affecting much of the country and other regional issues will dominate the discussion.

"I think (agriculture) is going to be an issue and ... the drought and the effect that's having on your region as well as further west," he said.

"The drought has been going on for well over 12 months and people are just starting to wake up to it, really."

abc lismore q&a tony jones
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How to tag a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    premium_icon How to tag a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    News VIDEO: So far scientists have tagged 277 white sharks, 37 tiger sharks and 61 bull sharks. Watch how it's done by the experts.

    EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    Business Investors could snap up assets and reignite production in Ballina

    Want to own your very own oasis? Now you can

    premium_icon Want to own your very own oasis? Now you can

    News Boutique retreat offers escape from daily grinds and business opps

    PEOPLE UNITE: Let's bring Ikea to Lismore

    PEOPLE UNITE: Let's bring Ikea to Lismore

    Business Let's unite for better homewares

    Local Partners