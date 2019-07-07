Why popular ukulele night is saying bye for now

MUSIC: Miss Amber and Stukulele have held the Mullum Uke Night for eight years.

AFTER eight joyous years, Miss Amber and Stukulele will present the final Mullum Uke Night at the Courthouse Hotel, where they began the monthly event back in July of 2011.

The birthday celebration will include featured artists Raku O'Gaia, Sara Tindley, Ash Bell, Clelia Adams and more.

Miss Amber and Stukelele explained this may not be the last ever Uke Night in Mullumbimby, but it will be the last one "for an undetermined time".

Stu and Amber expressed their sincere gratitude and love to the Ex-Services Club for the last four years of generous support "and to each and every being who has shown up, ukulele in hand or not to share so many great memories, musical or otherwise".

Miss Amber and Stukelele celebrating five years of Uke Nights in 2016. Contributed

Northern Rivers resident Stu Eadie was gifted a ukulele for father's day around 10 years ago, and was instantly hooked.

"All those great jazz standards that were way to challenging to play on the guitar were suddenly a breeze, only four strings to worry about and a neck and fretboard that was far more manageable," he said.

Mr Eadie was teaching kids at public schools not long after, and then adults at the local community college. After four terms, students asked a very valid question - 'so where do we go now?'

That's when Miss Amber and Stukulele were born, and Mullum's Uke Night was born.

Stukelele had been a professional musician for years as a drummer for Clouds, The Whitlams and Karma County, but never fancied himself as much of a singer, and Amber Weedon, Stu's partner, was a great singer though lacked confidence in her ability as a lead vocalist, but after eight years they are now seasoned uke leaders and have headlined uke festivals and shows around the country.

Stukelele is now a certified James Hills Ukulele initiative teacher and teaches kids to read music using the ukulele.

At The Courthouse Hotel, Mullumbimby, on Friday, July 26, from 7.30pm. Adults $15, kids under 16 $2.50, family of four $25. The site ukemullum.com will stay active if you would like to contact them in the future.