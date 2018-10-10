Menu
Why popular shop is closing its doors

10th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

ONE of the North Coast's most popular boutiques has announced it is closing its doors - but only for a couple of weeks.

Spell & the Gypsy Collective in Byron Bay broke the news to customers in an email today.

"Our boutique (in Browning St) is getting a refresh," they explained.

Spell & the Gypsy is closing its Byron Bay boutique for a "refresh".

"We wanted to let you know that our Byron Bay boutique is undergoing a refresh and will be closed from Monday 22nd October, reopening Friday, 2nd November.

"During this time you'll be able to find us at 1/3 Marvell St, Byron Bay, 10am-5pm, seven days a week."

Spell & The Gypsy is a multi-million dollar bohemian fashion label with a huge celebrity following.

Online sales topped $1 million last year and famous names like Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, Margot Robbie, Blake Lively, Elsa Pataky, Lana Del Ray and Sienna Miller are among their global fans.

The brand currently has 927,000 Instagram followers and counting - the business has come a long way in 10 years.

Lismore Northern Star

