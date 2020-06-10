Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Hogan and PM Scott Morrison before a vote in the House of Representatives chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Kevin Hogan and PM Scott Morrison before a vote in the House of Representatives chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
News

Why PM Scott Morrison is polling so well: Hogan

Rebecca Fist
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian public is happier with Prime Minister Scott Morrison than ever before, with his approval ratings at a record high of 66 per cent.

This comes amid a period of grim economic news, the recent accounting error with JobKeeper and as the Robodebt bungle comes to the fore.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said politicians weren’t particularly focused on the polls at the moment, however polling outcomes reflect the country’s response to the global pandemic.

“We are managing two things in parallel, we’ve had a health crisis and the community thinks he’s managed that quite well,” Mr Hogan said.

“We’re starting to slowly reopen to get the economy back on track.

“He’s articulating the path out of that effectively.”

Mr Hogan added the government is not solely to thank for the headway the country has made in reducing coronavirus case numbers.

“The ticks should go to the Australian public because we are adhering to social distancing laws and hygiene rules,” Mr Hogan said.

He said Australians expected responsible governance however they were rightly not pointing the finger at government for economic factors beyond their control.

coronavirusnorthernrivers kevin hogan opinion polls politics
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Extremely concerning’: Job losses hit hard in Kyogle

        premium_icon ’Extremely concerning’: Job losses hit hard in Kyogle

        News “THEY are wondering if they even have a job to go back to... which is really sad.”

        Out-of-date budget documents given to Lismore councillors

        premium_icon Out-of-date budget documents given to Lismore councillors

        News One councillor said the situation was unacceptable

        FINALLY: Govt agrees to improve Bruxner Hwy safety

        premium_icon FINALLY: Govt agrees to improve Bruxner Hwy safety

        News AFTER tireless lobbying efforts, a section of the Bruxner Hwy safer

        Take a peek inside impressive East Lismore home

        premium_icon Take a peek inside impressive East Lismore home

        News FOR SALE: This historic home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and luxurious...