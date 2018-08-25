Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACETIME: Buxton local Peter Thompson is gearing up for a taste of outback adventure as he prepares to travel the Birdsville Races to volunteer.
RACETIME: Buxton local Peter Thompson is gearing up for a taste of outback adventure as he prepares to travel the Birdsville Races to volunteer. Contributed
News

Why Peter, 69, is packing up to go to Birdsville

Emma Reid
by
25th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR years Buxton's Peter Thompson lived in western Queensland.

He grew up in the bush and describes himself as a typical "bushie".

He lived within a few hour's drive of the famous Birdsville Races and always planned to go, but the timing was never right - until now.

"I always wondered what it would be like," Mr Thompson said.

"But I thought 'nah, bugger it'.

"You know what they say: when you have a mulberry bush in the backyard you don't eat mulberries."

Now at 69 years of age, he will be hitting the road for a 1880 kilometre journey of a lifetime to volunteer at the "Melbourne Cup of the outback".

The Birdsville Races is Australia's oldest and most remote thoroughbred racing carnival.

The two-day meet sees the small township - with a population of 115 - swell to around 7000 as racegoers flock from across Australia.

It was a snap decision after Mr Thompson heard on the radio that volunteers were needed for the event.

"A couple of weeks ago I heard they were looking for people, so I applied and got it," he said.

Mr Thompson said he didn't know what to expect as he packed his bags to leave the region tomorrow.

"I am going in blind," he said.

"I will be driving the bus around for them a little bit and Sunday is clean-up day."

The retired building contractor said he was used to hard work and expects the last day to be busy.

The event runs from August 31 to September 1 and this year will be the 136th race.

Not just a dusty good time in the bush, the races present an opportunity to give back to the community, with the event raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia - a vital charity that provides help to remote areas often cut off from medical services.

Organisers said Mr Thompson was a colourful character and one of the oldest volunteers at the races this year.

"Peter will be making the trek to the tiny town of the edge of Simpson Desert for the first time - putting his skills as a former carpenter and building contractor to good use," a spokesman said.

"Showing that you're never too old to get involved and give it a go, Peter will be getting her hands dirty working in the races' trackside pack-up and vehicle volunteer teams."

birdsville
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    premium_icon Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    Whats On ONE of our favourite childhood stories will be retold as Red Racing Hood, and it is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    premium_icon Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    Crime Creepy, predatory male behaviour at clothing optional beach

    Imagine if an app could replace our government

    premium_icon Imagine if an app could replace our government

    Opinion "The current system is broken beyond recognition”

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    News She was described as being very kind and of gentle disposition

    Local Partners