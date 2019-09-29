Why one of the most successful cricket clubs has withdrawn

SUNNIER DAYS: The Ballina Bears' Ben Carruthers celebrates with teammates after bowling an Alstonville batsman in a Hooker League match at Fripp Oval. Bears have withdrawn from the competition this season.

SUNNIER DAYS: The Ballina Bears' Ben Carruthers celebrates with teammates after bowling an Alstonville batsman in a Hooker League match at Fripp Oval. Bears have withdrawn from the competition this season. Nolan Verheij-Full

A LACK of quality players has forced Ballina Bears to withdraw from Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket for the first time in the competition's 25-year history.

Club president Phil Melville said it was a move to ensure the survival of the club over the next few seasons.

"It's definitely not good and it was a decision we didn't take lightly," Melville said.

"The club is not dead and buried by any means but we're certainly under a restructure.

"We've been the most successful Ballina (Shire) club in Hooker League cricket but we had to be realistic about this season.

"When a club doesn't have any juniors it eventually just won't work; they're all playing for Lennox Head and Tintenbar-East Ballina.

"We've done everything we can to get junior cricket going but just can't make up the ground."

Hooker League players Justin Moore, Sam Burdock, Ryan Lee and Toby Hordern have all moved on while the availability of all-rounder Sam Adams was also going to be limited this season.

Melville said the club would field a Coastal League (second grade) team as its top grade along with third and fourth grades.

The decision was made after the other Hooker League clubs elected to keep playing two-day cricket instead of one-dayers this season.

"We were looking at potentially half the team gone already and we just don't have the calibre of players to bring up from third grade for two-day cricket," Melville said.

"The writing was on the wall once that decision was made and we'd rather focus on keeping the 30 or 40 guys we have at the club than lose another 10.

"The survival of the club is the main focus and we're desperate to do anything we can to get our juniors going, particularly Under-14s and Under-16s."

Adams, captain Luke Hall and all-rounder Ben Carruthers intend to play in the Coastal League.

Melville said they weren't going back to dominate the lower grades and that he hoped Bears could return to the Hooker League within two years.

"We have great facilities at the ground, there is a new fence and the clubhouse is under renovation," he said.

"We're also in line for more grants.

"Going down this avenue will help us in the long run."

Melville will take over from Lee Barnett as LJ Hooker League president this season.

Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson has replaced long-time secretary Ben Carruthers while Pottsville's Jamie Bennett has come on as the vice-president.

The first round of two-day cricket is scheduled to start on Saturday, October 12.

With Lismore Workers having entered this season, the competition will remain at nine teams.