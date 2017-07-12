Why NSW is the best place for business right now

A NEW survey has revealed businesses in NSW experienced the best trading conditions over the 2016/17 fiscal year.

The National Australia Bank's monthly business survey highlighted the state's Business Conditions Index was more than three times its 10-year average.

It measures the hiring intentions, profitability, and sales activity of businesses in Australia.

Over the past year to June, the index average a high 17 with business conditions sitting at or above the national average for 31 consecutive months.

Acting Treasurer Victor Dominello said the result was promising for the state's future.

"NSW businesses are driving our state forward, providing jobs and growing our economy," Mr Dominello said.

"This survey confirms we have the right conditions in NSW for those hardworking businesses to keep doing well.

"Importantly, the large pipeline of construction work in NSW, whether it be for housing or infrastructure, will continue to be the bedrock of success for businesses in this state."

NSW business conditions have also been at or above the national average for 31 consecutive months.

The Business Conditions Index measures the hiring intentions, profitability, and sales activity of businesses in Australia.