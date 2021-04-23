Why North Coast Swans v Lions game will be a rip-snorter

ANZAC DAY MATCH: ON Saturday April 24, the Lismore Swans will host the first round match against Casino Lions at Oakes Oval. The game be proceeded by an ANZAC service. Photo: Brad Greenshields

When the Lismore Swans and the Casino Lions match up for the Anzac Day round on Saturday, they will be playing for much more than a simple win, loss or draw.

The first derby of the AFL North Coast which kicks off at Oakes Oval. Lismore, will see the teams vie for the prestigious Anzac Day plaque and a highly coveted Best on Ground medal.

But before the game the players, officials and fans will show their respect at the Anzac Day service held at the ground before the first bounce.

Ahead of the historic match and fresh off the AFL North Coast Festival of Footy, both coaches said they felt their teams would run out onto the ground and play a great game.

Swans coach Ashley Prichard said his players are in good form and he is expecting they will show the results of their intense pre-season training

“I reckon we are flying,” Prichard said.

“Our fitness levels are right up and if we can play to our strengths and control what we can we will be really competitive.”

Prichard said the gruelling training his players had committed to showed the depth of their determination to be the best players and team they can be.

“The Swans men are more than capable,” he said.

“We have some really decent footballers and I expect they will be using their pace and skills.

So if we keep running the ball off the half back line and supporting each other we can work together to succeed.”

Casino Lion’s coach Rod McKey said the opposition and fans “can expect passion from our guys.”

The Lions will line up in new Anzac jerseys which McKey said the players will wear annually as a mark of respect.

McKey said they have a few senior players out with injuries, which allows them to have newer players step up and show their mettle.

“We have some senior players off this week with injuries or work commitments so will play a few debutantes,” he said.

“Plus we have three or four players coming in from other football codes including one from rugby league.”

However, McKey said Lismore should not expect an easy game.

“It’s always tough against Lismore,” he said.

“We will be confident as long as the boys do their job, if they do what we ask of them.”

“The players are improving each week and have attracted some really good talent.”

Gates open at 1pm, with Anzac services at 2.30pm and Ball Up at 2.50pm.

