Why Norpa boss has resigned from his position

THE board of NORPA is holding a farewell celebration for the general manager of NORPA, Patrick Healey, to thank him for his contribution to theatre company over the past five years.

Mr Healey, who is also a co-president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce, has had to resign from the position to care for his family and will be moving to Newcastle.

The board has thanked Mr Healey for "his achievements and impact on NORPA and Lismore, which have been enormous”.

Mr Healey was instrumental in securing more than $1.45 million in funding from the State Government's Regional Cultural Fund to enable NORPA to upgrade Lismore City Hall and its theatre equipment.

An economic impact assessment of NORPA has reported that the flow-on effects will create more than 90 jobs in the community.

The $1.45 million allocation for the community's performing arts project includes LED lighting for the stage, new sound equipment, projection equipment, and staging for both the main theatre and the studio.

The project includes the beautification of the building and surrounding gardens and is expected to be completed by December.

An 8m digital LED sign will be built by September this year with the aim of attracting more visitors to NORPA and Lismore City Hall throughout the year.

"It is the final piece of two years of work and planning to source and secure funding for the performing arts centre project and it is exciting to see it successfully under way,” said Mr Healey.

"The upgrades will secure Lismore City Hall as the only contemporary performing arts centre venue between Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast,” he said.

Mr Healey said he would respond to recent reports on Facebook about a proposed $130,000 cut from Lismore City Council to NORPA's management fee under the Cultural Alliance later in the week.

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce will be electing a new co-president from within the organisation to replace Mr Healey at a meeting tomorrow night.

Mr Healey is currently co-president alongside dealer principal and co-owner of Lismore Toyota, Sarah Smith.