Why this main road is a potential death trap

SAFE ROADS MATTER: Especially for those who have to drive them every day.

SAFE ROADS MATTER: Especially for those who have to drive them every day. CONTRIBUTED

FOR what felt like aeons, living on the Northern Rivers was but a distant dream for me. But now that I'm here, it's safe to say this region has some of the worst roads I have ever driven on.

My longing was fulfilled several months ago when I landed an amazing job here at The Northern Star and soon after my arrival I made the first trip from my new home nestled in paradise - along Nimbin Road - to drive to work at Goonellebah.

I was absolutely horrified at the state of the road.

It wasn't just its narrowness, windiness, sharp bends, or many potholes, but it was the unevenness in areas that just posed so much of a risk to my little car, to myself and to other drivers. (I was driving a Mitsubishi mirage until about two weeks ago, can you imagine?). Now I've had my license for going on 15 years with a limited traffic history and am a relatively good driver, but I felt I was risking my life just driving to and from work or any time I drove south.

I considered a defensive driving course.

A few new tyres later, I finally made the safe decision to upgrade to a car more capable of driving on extremely bad roads.

Now in Lismore City Council's defence, over the seven months I have seen and noticed minor road works and improvements to the road, but it's far from enough.

I checked in with the council about this and only heavy patching and pothole repair was completed in the 2017/18 year and no major road reconstruction or resurfacing. In the 2018/19 year council will be doing a 250m section near Coffee Camp and another 250m section 2km closer to Nimbin. (I pray that's the section that most terrifies me).

I felt a glimmer of hope to hear the news that if elected, Nationals Candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtis, along with business owners and transport operators, had promised $739,000 in funding in vital road safety upgrades for Nimbin Road, Stoney Chute Road and Blue Knob Road.

I agree with Mr Curtin, saying as one of the top tourist hot spots in NSW, Nimbin deserves safe access for travellers and families.

"Nimbin Road, Stoney Chute Road and Blue Knob Road are three vital access routes that allow school buses, tourists, workers and families to travel in and out of Nimbin." Mr Curtin said.

"This funding will allow the instalment of curve alignment markers, advisory speed signs, guideposts, barrier lines and upgrading the seal to a high level non-skid surface in particular sections."

Darren Butcher, owner of the Nimbin Bakery said his business relies on tourists flocking into town.

"I get people visiting my shop from all over the world, most of them travelling by bus or campervan. If our roads continue to be unsafe, these tourists will be less likely to make the journey to Nimbin. Mr Butcher said.

All good points, but really, what if Austin doesn't get in? What are the State and local governments plans? What of the other candidates plans for the road who seek Thomas George's position?

I guess March's State Election will tell.