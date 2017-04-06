22°
'Why my empathy runs deep'

Sherele Moody
| 6th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Judy Fraser supports parents who have lost a child.
Judy Fraser supports parents who have lost a child. Scott Powick

EMPATHY runs deep in Judy Fraser.

Ms Fraser is a member of The Compassionate Friends, a group of volunteers who help strangers navigate the darkness that follows the death of a loved one.

Over the years, the global support organisation has amassed a dedicated army of selfless volunteers who have lost children, siblings or grandchildren.

Entry to the Friends comes at a price - each member must have mourned their own child, sibling or grandchild.

Ms Fraser's 22-year-old son Robert took his own life in 1993, marking the end of a long battle with partial paraplegia stemming from an accident.

"After the accident Robert was told his body would only repair itself for up to two years," Ms Fraser explained.

"When the two-year mark was staring at him he lost hope and he chose to leave.

"The loss of a child is tough to get through.

"It's probably the toughest road that you can walk."

Ms Fraser's brother John also "chose to leave" in 1988 and her sister Robyn died in a car accident in 1973.

Four years after Robert died, Ms Fraser was still feeling "incredibly raw" so she decided to attend a Compassionate Friends support group.

"I couldn't believe how good it felt to be in a room where everybody had experienced the death of a child," she recalled.

"We were all different and our journeys were all unique but it was a very powerful thing."

The Compassionate Friends' circle of love helped Ms Fraser move forward and when she was strong enough she decided to pay it forward by becoming a Friend.

"I'm simply there now to support the new ones coming through," she said.

"The main thing we do is be there to listen.

"We can't mend it, but we can just be there and listen to them and we also have tremendous materials and a good library that mourners can borrow books from."

Each year, a Christmas lunch is held to commemorate and honour lost loved ones from across the Northern Rivers.

"The little rituals like this are really part of the grieving process," Ms Fraser said.

After losing three loved ones and having helped countless others come to term with their grief, Ms Fraser has a view on death few others will ever know.

"You become aware of your own mortality," she said.

"I've become very cautious, I'm always watching my grandchildren because I'm very aware of what can happen.

"It's life-changing."

 

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

YOU'RE disorientated, dizzy and can't concentrate. You feel like throwing up. Your body aches for no reason. The world around you is foggy and you struggle to make sense of even the simplest things.

This is how your body responds to the loss of a child.

Thankfully, few people in the Northern Rivers will experience what childhood grief and loss expert Dr Greg Roberts describes as the "hardest death for human beings to recover from".

It's not possible to say how many people under 18 have died in the Northern Rivers over the past few years.

But ARM Newsdesk research does show that 37 of the 7598 infants born in our region between 2010 and 2014 did not live beyond one year old.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data reveals vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14.

Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24.

Dr Greg Roberts is one of Australia's leading authorities on child mortality.

He has worked with bereaved parents for 15 years and he is now the clinical operations manager with Red Nose Grief and Loss (formerly SIDS and Kids).

Dr Roberts said our childhood mortality rate was falling thanks to a range of factors including strong education about sudden infant death syndrome prevention, excellent vaccination programs and breakthroughs in life-prolonging medicines for once-fatal diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

However, he said the sad fact was some Northern Rivers mums and dads would have to live through the trauma of losing a son or daughter and the physical and emotional impacts of that loss could still be intense many years later.

"Having a child die is above the death of a spouse as far as the level of stress and impact on a person," Dr Roberts said.

"Immediately afterwards bereaved parents will find it really hard to concentrate and to focus on things.

"They will be in shock.

"Grief itself is a normal process but if a person isn't supported it can lead to mental health problems because of the intensity.

"In society we have this expectation that grief is this step-by-step process that gets better as time passes.

"That's somewhat true but it takes a lot longer after the death of the child."

Dr Roberts said supporting families through the loss of child was about respecting space and offering practical help such as cooking meals or doing household chores.

"It's not about cocooning the parents, but it's about checking in on them, making sure they're okay and whether there are things that they need.

"But at the same time it's important not to take over."

 

Helping sick children understand death

LEE-ANN Pedersen has been helping children come to terms with their own mortality for more than 10 years.

The 45-year-old nurse practitioner at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital works with Australia's sickest kids - little ones who have life-shortening chronic illnesses.

A focus on "family and honesty" underpins Ms Pedersen's approach to discussing death with her young patients.

"My job is to work with how the family operates," she said.

"I respect the family's wishes and how their philosophies work but if the child asks me a direct question, I'm not going to lie to them."

Ms Pedersen said her job was hard but it was also a privilege.

"We're in a very privileged position in that we get to meet families at a very vulnerable time and we are just one small part of the puzzle," she said.

"We can make a difference but sadly we can't change what's going to happen.

"We try to make it better for the family and the little person in the middle.

"That is what keeps you coming to work every day."

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital treats children from across northern New South Wales and Queensland.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  australian institute of health and welfare children compassionate friends death dr greg roberts family health lady cilento children's hospital lee-ann pedersen lifeline mortality red nose grief and loss sands

ALL geared up to launch Lismore's first boutique wine bar, Claire Mason and her business partner's plans were washed away with the flood.

