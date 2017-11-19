VIDEO: Why Mullum Music Fest is so good for the town

AFTER ten years celebrating music, Mullumbimby was not going to miss out on the traditional community parade, but at 10am the weather was wet and miserable, but in true 'Mullum style' the rain stopped just in time and within minutes hundreds of locals converged to the CBD to celebrate Mullum Music Festival.

Mullum Music Festival Parade 2017: After a wet morning, the rain stopped to allow music lovers to enjoy the traditional community parade this morning in MUllumbimby.

Now that the musicians have performed on stage and crowds have enjoyed the show, festival director Glenn Wright is already looking ahead to the next ten years, but he confirms the event won't get any bigger.

"I don't think it's going to grow, it hasn't grown in the last five years," he said.

"It's sustainable and it's enough, we are not trying to conquer the world.

"We want to be the festival where you discover great emerging artists, like Tash Sultana last year, and Teskey Brothers this year, and we had Marlon Williams come back, plus support established artists with amazing careers, like JoJo Smith."

Mr Wright explained that the festival brings eight thousand single entries into the four-day festival (a four-day ticket is considered four single entries), plus extra non-ticketed events such as the street parade and markets' shows bring another five to seven thousand people into the festival attendance numbers.

Mr Wright said the main feature about Mullum Music festival is that it is set in town.

"The town is the festival itself so all the venues have their own character, their staff are looking forward to the festival because their friends are performing too, as a third of the artists are from the local area."

NU-JAZZ: Ladyslug at the Courthouse Hotel. Javier Encalada

"There is a great sense of shared outcomes with the guys from the Bowlo, the Courthosue Hotel, the Neighbourhood Centre, we involve a lot of people and through that, jobs are created, as this is one of the biggest weekends of the year in town."

"We don't have to build the venues or the toilets and that means that we can put more money into artists and to have our wonderful parade."

Mr Wright said studies have estimated a total six to eight million dollars are pumped into the local economy a a direct effect of the festival.

"There is a lot of spin off into Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay but the direct impact into Mullumbimby is around six million."

FUNK: New York City band Too Many Zooz performing at the Mullumbimby High School on Saturday night. Javier Encalada

Glenn Wright said the festival also benefits the town as local artists get to share the stage with international performers.

"There's a learning process that happens there but also an awareness process that allows them to apply to other music festivals offering really high performance standards."

"The festival is also getting our musicians out of Mullum while also bringing great national and international artists here."