Why more women are choosing homebirths

Empowering Birth Journeys owner Bec Fagan is a registered Midwife Calmbirth Educator and if focused in assisting local couples to create the most positive and nurturing environment through birth and afterwards

EXPECTANT couples and mothers are struggling with a host of challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic a local midwife and birth educator says.

Lismore's Calm Birth Journeys owner Rebecca Fagan said birthing restrictions hospitals had in place due to COVID-19 was frightening expectant mothers and prompting more women to turn towards a home birth.

Every Friday Ms Fagan holds a weekly Support Group via ZOOM, for pregnant mums and post-natal mums.

"It has been a difficult time for expectant parents as they are feeling more fear than ever," she said.

"Lots of women are really scared about the minimal support during birth, which is really having an impact on them emotionally, mentally and affecting their preparation. They can only have that one support person in hospital and only that one support person can come back and visit you."

She said she heard the home births rate has gone up from 4 per cent to 25 per cent.

"Women are turning towards home birth so they can have the birth plan they wanted and have the support people they wanted … and perhaps the continuity of care with the one midwife without restrictions," she said.

"People are looking at other options to take their birth out of the hospital setting but then they are finding they can't financially afford it. Home births are quite expensive."

"Having a baby and introducing the baby to your immediate and extended family is one of the things a lot of people look forward to. It's a really beautiful time in their lives, now they can only do that via an online platform and it's really not the same."

To help couples feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic Ms Fagan is offering a calm birth care package.

"We are encouraging couples that haven't been financially impacted by coronavirus to pay it forward and still pay the full amount for the course," she said.

"But for those impacted by loss of work or job we are offering them 30 per cent off the entire course.

"For those experiencing significant financial hardship we are offering a sponsorship position, where they pay what they can and the rest will subsidised by the couples paying it forward."

Ms Fagan is still offering her one-on-one support and treatments from the centre, while practising social distancing.

