Why caravan park needed an upgrade

New cabins at Evans Head are based on Ecologically Sustainable Development principles, artist impression. Contributed

IN 2015, a plan to redevelop the river-front holiday park at Evans Head was launched.

The park covered more than 14 hectares beside the Evans River and accommodated 579 sites - 45 long term, 380 short term sites and 154 camp sites.

NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust, who manage the park, felt it no longer catered for today's holidayer and wanted to create a park that better met their needs, made the most of the location and provided a public space connecting the town centre to the river's edge.

Cabins, caravan and camp sites were intermingled with public space and the trust felt the existing sites did not make the best use of the best locations within the park.

A plan of management for Silver Sands Holiday was drawn up, and with it, a name change to Reflections Holiday Parks Evans Head.

Chair NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust Wendy Machin was quoted in the plan: "Silver Sands Holiday Park has been part of the Evans Head community for many decades. However, in order to keep pace with forecast user need, regulatory and safety requirements and maintain competitive standards it is essential that the park undergoes continuous improvement".

"The directions outlined ... will underpin the sustainability of the Holiday Park into the future. In doing so, it will also ensure the park is able to provide needed funding for recreation facilities, community infrastructure and environmental projects in local reserves and ultimately provide a continuing sustainable economic and environmental asset for the community, visitors to the region and the people of NSW."

Not everyone was happy with the new direction the park was to take however, notices to vacate were sent to long term site occupiers last year.

There was an overwhelming outcry from people who had been holidaying at the park for generations, disappointed and distraught the sites they had occupied for many years were no longer available.

One resident said: "We don't want all that over the top stuff there, we like a casual caravan park, everyone saunters around, they know each other, why would we want something over the top?"

NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust CEO Steve Edmonds said it was necessary for the park's survival.

He said meeting current demand for different types of accommodation meant more people could use the park for longer periods during the year, increasing occupancy rates and overall viability.

"Alternate provisions within the park means that more people can enjoy the site at greater times during the year."

The Trust said van owners who had to vacate the premises would be given the opportunity to re-book a site and continue to enjoy the park as a visiting guest.

"The Trust has an ongoing investment program for the holiday parks under its control to ensure they remain sustainable, continue to meet the expectations of visitors and make a contribution to local economies," Mr Edmonds said.

So, what will the new park offer?

To achieve the objectives, the park was divided into three precincts: Northern, Central and Riverside precincts.

The Northern Precinct: New, replaced or upgraded cabins are part of the plan for this precinct, some designed to cater for people with disabilities, and were due to be rolled out over 5-10 years from the plan's inception in 2015.

The number of holiday vans in the precinct needed to be progressively reduced to allow for improvements to be undertaken and to maintain the supply of sites for tourists.

Implementation of the proposed program would result in a reduction in the total number of sites in the Northern Precinct of the park from 372 to 336.

Upgrades to this part of the park will include: office reception and manager's residence, new cabins and cabin replacements, cabin relocation and upgrade, amenity block renovation, road alterations, maintenance and storage compound, recreation facilities - water play, camp, kitchen, guest lounge and playground, barbecue shelters, site rationalisation and upgrades, bollards and fencing, landscaping and vegetation management.

The Central Precinct was to be reclaimed as an open space linking the town centre to the Evans River estuary - existing short term sites and camp sites to be removed.

The day use facilities including public amenities, car parking, pathways and picnic facilities will be progressively improved. The kiosk building will be upgraded to the adjoining areas improved. The identified heritage listed landscape in the precinct will be preserved and protected.

The proposal will see 38 existing sites removed with improvements focussed on the role of this area as an integral component of the public open space network.

Upgrades include: develop holiday park arrival and departure, lay-bys and visitor parking, upgrade day use car park and access, decommission existing holiday park sites, alterations to existing amenity block, playground, landscaping and vegetation management, amphitheatre, upgrade kiosk and surrounds, and pathways.

The Riverside Precinct, which is just beginning to role out now in stage 1, will focus on providing short term sites and camp sites for caravans, tents and camper vehicles and contemporary cabin accommodation. Formal road access to existing approved sites will be developed but the design will ensure the open spacious character of the precinct is preserved.

The proposal for the Riverside Precinct will provide for a total of 151 sites comprising 146 short term sites and five camp sites. The reduction in the number of sites was necessary to protect some areas of the site, as some locations were inappropriate for sites. Available land size, the addition of parking and cabins meant there would be fewer sites.

Upgrades include: establish entry and install boom gates, internal road construction, install cabins, site upgrades, camp kitchen, install relocatable amenities, develop the area currently occupied by tennis courts and clubhouse, landscaping and vegetation management, and fencing.