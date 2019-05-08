Menu
Lismore's reverse vending machine for recycling drink cans will close for upgrades this week.
Why Lismore's reverse vending machine will close tomorrow

JASMINE BURKE
8th May 2019 2:00 PM
LISMORE'S Return and Earn reverse vending machine on Brewster Street will close tomorrow after a new plan was developed to improve the site.

Your recycling drop off in Lismore will have to wait until after Wednesday, May 15, while site upgrades take place.

Operators of the machine, Tomra, have been working closely with Lismore City Council to improve accessibility to the reverse vending machine.

The upgrade will involve a crane on-site to conduct the work, new asphalting, bollards and signage.

After the upgrades, the machine will then be facing into Lismore Park.

Customers who use the site will also be able to access a disabled parking space next to the machine.

"This will improve accessibility for those with limited mobility and ensure they can access the machine easily,” council's business development manager Danielle Hanigan said.

During the closure, community members are encouraged to use the reverse vending machine at the rear of Woolworths in Goonellabah.

People with more than 100 containers can also take them to the bulk collection centre at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road.

The facility is open Wednesday to Friday from 7.30am to 3pm and on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

Lismore Northern Star

