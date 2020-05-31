Why Lismore’s F45 members are feeling better than ever

FITNESS COMMUNITY: F45 Lismore members (L-R) Jessica Kirkland, Greg Martin and Maree Kirkland have been keeping physically and mentally fit via online classes and support from coaches Amy Keen and Maggie Riley. Photo: Alison Paterson

WHEN Greg Martin took out the eight-week challenge shortly before the pandemic lockdown, he was feeling better about himself than he had in a long time.

In April Martin, 41, was declared the winner of the F45 Lismore challenge when he shed 11.2kg including a reduction of 9.7 per cent body fat.

So when the pandemic lockdown came into place, Martin took the opportunity to keep mentally fit via the gym’s online classes.

He said this has also helped him stay mentally on top of things.

“The online classes have been motivating,” he said.

“After I won the eight-week fitness challenge the lockdown was on and I can’t wait to get back into the studio.

“But for now the classes online are keeping me going.”

For Maree Kirkland, 51, being able to train with her friends, albeit online, has been an important part of keep her fitness goals on track.

Together with her daughter Jessica, 16, a Year 11 Trinity College student, Ms Kirkland reckons the community of like-minded people has been incredibly important in an uncertain world.

“I have been working from home so I can do this online training around my work, see the other members and stay connected,” she said.

“People will text you if you’ve missed a couple of classes to make sure you are okay, everyone is so encouraging the coaches are fantastic.”

Coaches Maggie Riley, 32, and Amy Martin, 19, said the technology had allowed them to ensure no-one gets left out or left behind.

Riley said she’s been impressed with the commitment shown by their members and feels proud of their achievements.

“Lots of people in the essential services are using the F45 app,” she said.

“Being able to offer the flexibility of a high-intensity workout is helping everyone deal with the lockdown.”