Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

HONEYMOONERS: Lee and Lara got married on September 15 and spent their honeymoon at the Master Games. Amber Gibson

ON SEPTEMBER 15, Lara and Lee Bury were married on the home base diamond at their local softball field in Sydney.

For their honeymoon, as devoted softball players and fans, they decided to celebrate at Lismore Workers Master Games over the weekend, competing with their team the Breakaways.

"All of us play softball so it was appropriate that we get married on our softball diamond,” Lara said.

"We love the game and always have parties after.”

The couple, who both play second base, said they went out in Lismore on Friday night where they sang karaoke with their teammates.

Lara and Lee met online and although Lee has been playing softball since she was a kid, Lara played soccer.

It wasn't until after meeting Lee that she migrated into the 'softball family'.

Event organiser Mitch Lowe said every state and territory in Australia was represented during the tournament that ran from Friday to yesterday.

In their 11th year,the games hosted 1670 competitors across 15 sports at fields around Lismore.

More than 450 competitors from Queensland attended, as well as players from New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"It's great to see Lismore so full and an event that has lasted the test of time,” Mr Lowe said.

"Our games are known as the social games.

"There is plenty of healthy competition on the field but it is about spending time with friends and having fun.”

Mr Lowe said the social and economic outcome is the most significant benefit of the event.

The Masters Games are run by volunteers and all money raised from the competition is distributed back into local sporting clubs.

This year's theme was '80s dress-up - where many players wore bright wigs during matches.

The youngest competitors were 30 years old with the oldest aged up to 80.