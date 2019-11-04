Why Lismore Library is closing for 12 days

LISMORE residents can look forward to a refreshed, new look library after the the popular, though ageing, Lismore Library will receive a much-needed refurbishment.

Lismore City Council said the library will be receive an upgrade, and works will include new shelving, furnishings and carpet.

While this is taking place, the library will be closed from Monday, November 18 to Friday, November 29.

Lismore City Council said during the closure all the regular activities such as Book Clubs, Young Writers Group, Storytime, Baby Bounce and Toddler Time will be running at the normal times in the ground floor meeting room, and the much anticipated author event with Annie Seaton will still go ahead.

To attend a program or event at the library, you will be able to enter and leave the building through the automatic doors on the Magellan Street side.

There will be no access to the library beyond the ground floor.

In the lead up to this closure, patrons are welcome to borrow more than the regular 20 items to ensure they have plenty of wonderful library resources to see them through this period.

If you want to borrow items during the closure, Goonellabah Library will open for extended hours with extra staff to cover the expected demand. Goonellabah Library will open during this period from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday; 9am to 1pm Saturday and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.

You will find Goonellabah Library at 27 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.

There are two public computers available at Goonellabah Library and three public computers available at the Genealogy Library at 6 Centenary Drive, Goonellabah.

If you have need of these during the closure, please book ahead.

The Lismore Library will reopen on Saturday, November 30.

If you have any questions, or wish to check whether an activity is happening please phone the Lismore Library on 6621 2464, or the Goonellabah Library on 6625 1235.