Why Lismore Eisteddfod is still important after 105 events

ENTRIES to the long running Lismore Eisteddfod close at the end of this month.

The Lismore Musical Festival Society, which puts on the event, celebrated its 110th birthday this year.

There have been 105 festivals held, in that time, and planning is well under way for the 106th festival in August and September this year.

The aim in l908 is the same as 2018 - to provide stage space for amateur performing artists to have their work tested by highly qualified adjudicators, and to receive written reports on each performance.

Five generations of teachers, performers, adjudicators and volunteers have given of their best to achieve excellence in song, piano, woodwind, brass and string; many styles of dance; and the spoken word, school choirs and bands, verse speaking and imaginative class work.

Lismore Eisteddfod has very talented competitors from studios north to Gold Coast surrounds, south to Coffs Harbour, and west of the range, to Inverell, Tenterfield and Armidale on the tablelands.

Experiencing music and learning to play an instrument early in life can have a profound effect on our ongoing capacity to learn - stimulating the brain in preparation for greater efficiency in all future learning due to the way in which music involves and integrates the cognitive (reasoning, spatial, mathematical and creative) skills, language, physical and social learning skills.

An eisteddfod offers our young people a forum for performing in public. They learn to

set themselves a goal and prepare to achieve it by hard work and sustained effort

showcase their talent and ability

accept the wisdom, guidance and encouragement offered by the adjudicator

challenge their anxiety and overcome their fears

give enjoyment to others as they experience the exhilaration of a successful performance

appreciate their own talents and those of others

develop their self-worth as well as a perspective about their own talent

notice and value the contribution made by the volunteers whose generosity makes the eisteddfod possible

Here are some comments from students following prior events:

"Going to the eisteddfod was really fun. It was exciting playing all the songs in front of everyone and even when I didn't win something, it was fun listening to all the other people playing their pieces and watching them receiving awards."

"I enjoyed going to the eisteddfod. It let me show my musical talent on the piano. It was nerve-wracking because I am a bit paranoid and I fear the worst."

"The eisteddfod was a fun experience, a little bit scary when I first got on the stage. I think it is a good confidence-builder for later life. The duet was a bit less scary because I wasn't the only one on stage. Overall the eisteddfod was a wonderful experience."

None of this can be achieved without the help of volunteers.

Please direct enquiries to the secretary Val Axtens email preferred vaxtens@gmail.com or phone 6621 6015.