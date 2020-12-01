Why Lions Road won’t roar even when borders do reopen

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland with Lions Club member Col Griffiths at Lions Rd in Kyogle Shire, which will remain closed due to upgrade works.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland with Lions Club member Col Griffiths at Lions Rd in Kyogle Shire, which will remain closed due to upgrade works.

KYOGLE SHIRE COUNCIL has announced that Lions Rd, which helps travellers enter Queensland, will remain closed beyond the Queensland border reopening on December 1.

Previously, the road has been closed to users due to the border restrictions imposed by the Queensland Government as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Kyogle Council general manager Graham Kennett raised concerns to about the impact the closure will have on local businesses.

“While normal business- and work-related travel will not be restricted at this stage, the loss of the regular visitor traffic has the potential to further reduce the revenue opportunities for businesses in Kyogle and Woodenbong in particular,” Mr Kennett said.

SEE MORE: HOW WILL THE LIONS RD CLOSURE IMPACT KYOGLE

In a statement, Kyogle Council said this border closure had provided “a golden chance” to upgrade the crucial road and is close to finishing the million-dollar upgrade.

The council confirmed in their statement that this meant the road would remain closed to road users for a while longer but the date of the road opening is yet to be announced.

SEE MORE: LIONS ROAD BUILT ON LOCAL SPIRIT, FORESIGHT AND ‘GUTS’