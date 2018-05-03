Why Kyogle should not even consider having motor rally

Kyogle Council will soon make a decision on the future of the Border Ranges Rally.

Kyogle Council will soon make a decision on the future of the Border Ranges Rally. Photos by Australian Motorsport

KYOGLE is a gateway to rainforests that emerged during the Jurassic period.

The Border Ranges are inhabited by animals and plant life forms that are more than 200 millions years old.

The flora and fauna surviving in this place are an irreplaceable asset to the Northern Rivers and the nation.

It is important that Kyogle Council actively protects this unique environment.

It is astonishing that Kyogle Council would, even for a moment, consider allowing a motor rally to drive through this beautiful mountainous and heavily forested country.

This is a special geographic region - the 'whole' region is unique and a national treasure.

A vocal minority in this shire are interested in motor rallying, but there are many who would like to see council enrich the shire and the environment by promoting such activities as eco-tourism.

Kyogle is close to densely populated Brisbane and very near urbanised coastal regions; visitors from these places will bring wealth to the Northern Rivers that will be constant and sustainable and if properly managed will do no harm to our country.

A motor rally, using rural and residential roads around Kyogle, is an increasingly risky event and does little for the local economy.

And there is a cost to the shire.

Residents will be locked in or out of their properties on the rally day.

There will be a deleterious impact on unsealed roads which council must repair.

The impact on the environment and wildlife, including endangered animals, has not been assessed or considered by rally organisers or council.

Before allowing a motor rally to take place a full environmental impact study should be done to assess the risk to native species. An impact study is essential - it is possible we will lose rare species that can never be regenerated.

We do not know what damage this event will do.

Small monetary gain, the thrill of diversion and entertainment, do not justify the hurt motor rallying might do to our beautiful country.

The risk has not been assessed.

The risk is too great.

For these reasons I urge councillors to vote against the rally at the Kyogle Council meeting in May.

Michael Brooke,

Kyogle.