Why Kyogle mayor is doing a happy dance

Cr Danielle Mulholland (dancing on the inside) at the Future Northern Rivers event at SCU. Marc Stapelberg

"I'M DOING a little happy dance!" Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland proclaimed when she heard the announcement about $1 million drought support funding for Kyogle LGA.

"Thank you so much to Kevin Hogan, who we have been badgering about this and to the federal government for listening," Ms Mulholland said.

"To finally be eligible for the $1m assistance is just such a wonderful outcome and I'm so pleased for all of our communities who will benefit from this injection of funding."

The new support package announced by the federal government delivers nearly $100 million to drought-hit communities. This is on top of more than $7 billion in drought support funding already provided by the federal government.

"Farming households can receive up to $3,000 to spend in their local communities to cover urgent bills such as food, petrol and utilities, taking stress off families and boosting the local economy," Kevin Hogan MP said.

Kyogle Council will get some ideas on how best to spend their money to mitigate the impact of the drought at a forum in Sydney on Wednesday.

"We have some ideas at present as to what kind of projects could be undertaken including filling gaps in current drought assistance, much of which require applicants to derive a minimum of 50% of their income on-farm," Cr Mulholland said.

"Given the impacts of drought, this can be challenging criteria to meet."

The Kyogle Local Government Area includes areas west of the range such as Tabulam that suffered severe losses in the February fires, recent fire damage and the drought impact on the Clarence River and water supplies.

"Short term assistance and long term solutions will be examined so we can get the best bang for our buck," Cr Mulholland said.

NSW Farmers welcomed the Federal cash injections through the Drought Community Support Initiative and the funding to councils like Kyogle for infrastructure.

"This drought relief must commence immediately to allow Councils to make the decision about how this funding will best support their communities," a NSW Farmers representative said.

Kyogle's mayor is thrilled about the announcement.

"I'm now going off to have a five minute party in my head," Cr Mulholland said.

Fence on Chauvel Rd in Tabulam still shows signs of the February fires and coupled with drought conditions, things are tough. Susanna Freymark

FIND OUT MORE

www.agriculture.gov.au/ag-farm-food/drought or call 1800 900 090.