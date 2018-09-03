Why Kyogle farmer wants 10 cent milk levy

Dairy farmer Shane Hickey with wife Julia and sons Elliott, 5, and Sampson, 2, at their property near Kyogle.

Dairy farmer Shane Hickey with wife Julia and sons Elliott, 5, and Sampson, 2, at their property near Kyogle. Marc Stapelberg

KYOGLE dairy farmer Shane Hickey, whose video about being paid $2.46 an hour went viral, has joined a national campaign to introduce a 10 cent levy on milk to help struggling farmers.

The campaign was launched today by the Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation.

President Brian Tessmann said they wanted supermarkets to increase the price of milk by 10 cents a litre and for processors, like Parmalat, Norco and Lion, to guarantee that the full 10 cents would go back to the farmers.

A petition on the issue can be found on change.org by searching 10 cent Drought Levy or via this link.

QDO reached out to Mr Hickey to help drive awareness for the campaign.

"Shane hit the nail on the head with his first viral video... he shares our sense of injustice and our drive to turn around the dairy industry and make things happen,” Mr Tessmann said.

"People now get just how underpaid our farmers are and have shown that they want to do something to help.

"For too long, we've hoped for the supermarkets and processors to do the right thing to ensure we have a sustainable dairy industry; but nothing has changed.

"So we are calling on our fellow Australians to drive change by signing and sharing the petition.”