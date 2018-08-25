Why Kmart at Ballina is closing down for a while

WE'RE sorry to break it to you, but your favourite store is closing down for a while.

Kmart at Ballina has announced it will be shutting its doors for five days.

The store will be closed from 6pm tonight (Saturday, August 25), until Wednesday, August 29.

It will reopen at 8am on Thursday, August 30.

And when it does, the store will be better than ever - Kmart's Ballina store is having a makeover.

While the details of the refurbishments are being kept under wraps, we're looking forward to seeing the finished product.

In the meantime, loyal customers can get their Kmart fix at the Lismore store, which is located in Lismore Shopping Square.