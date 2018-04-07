Why Kate's art has been chosen for Parliament House

LOOKING AT CONFLCIT: Former Southern Cross University student Kate Hallen with Death Angles 2 and (inset) her oil on canvas work Sergeant Baker.

FOR Kate Hallen, exploring the impacts of military life on families is pretty personal.

The former Southern Cross University student has been exploring post-traumatic stress disorder through her art and her messages about military life haven't fallen on deaf ears. Three of her works, Bang Bang, Sergeant Baker and Sergeant Major, will soon join the permanent collection of Parliament House in Canberra.

Ms Hallen, produced the oil paintings as part of her 2014 Honours project Fight/Flight which explored war art and PTSD, inspired by her family's military background.

"Both my mother and father were in the army, which is in fact how they met,” she said.

"I was still quite young when dad left the army in 2003. His last tour of duty was the East Timor INTERFET peacekeeping missions from 1999-2000 and ever since then things had changed.”

Kate Hallen's Bang Bang 2014Oils on paper50x70.5cm Contributed

The 25-year-old, who now lives in Brisbane, said she was always aware of her father's PTSD, but hadn't deeply explored what this meant until she began university.

"It was a very healing process and I was given a huge insight into what my father was feeling and experiencing, as well as other PTSD sufferers,” Ms Hallen said.

"Our current-day conflicts are constant, especially the Afghanistan and Middle east conflicts that are still going on today. Representations of war in video games and film often trivialise it as entertainment.

"I had seen the aftermath and ... I hoped that my artworks could address this, and the lack of representation of the aftermath of war.”

Kate Hallen's Sergeant Baker 2014 Oils on paper50x70.5cm Contributed

While any artwork sale is welcome, the Parliament House acquisition is particularly special.

Australian National Veterans Arts Museum director Mark Johnston - who helped to make the acquisition possible - said Ms Hallen's work was "insightful into the impact of war and conflict and service”.

"Her work is both technically very sound... but also is informative from a family member's point of view,” he said.

"It's about the lived experience more than anything.”

He hoped the Parliament House acquisition would catapult Ms Hallen onto the national radar while furthering an acknowledgement of the "collective contribution” of those who serve in the military.