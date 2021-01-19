Menu
Australian cricket coach Justin Langer made one journalist’s day. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING
Opinion

Why Justin Langer and Aussie cricket team 'loved' my blog

Adam Daunt
19th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Normally as a journalist, or maybe it speaks more to my body of work, if someone calls they are going to tell you how to do your job. Or how they would do it better. Or why you are wrong.

It often feels like hell would freeze over before someone appreciates the job you do.

Which is why it was entirely surprising when Australian cricket coach Justin Langer gave me a call to discuss my story on The Roar.

Even stranger, was that he liked it.

I think it speaks to Australian Cricket trying to get in contact and create a better connection with their fans and grassroots.

Admittedly, it is something small that created a memory that will last a lifetime.

For a piece that was about 'no d*ckhead from disaster' it created a memory and story that made one person's year.

