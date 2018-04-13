Why Johnny Cash's son is doing a benefit concert in Bangalow

NEARLY 30 years ago Johnny Cash came to Australia for a concert tour.

That trip he made a special journey to Stanthorpe in Queensland and put on an impromptu benefit raising nearly $10,000 for the local Blue Nurses.

Also on that trip was Johnny and June's 21 year old son, John Carter Cash.

Now, 27 years later, John Carter Cash is returning for his first trip back to Australia since then, for a family holiday in Byron Bay.

In a nostalgic moment just a few weeks ago, John Carter Cash offered to do another benefit concert, this time to support the Bangalow equivalent of the Blue Nurses, the Feros Care Bangalow Village.

John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina Cash, who is a successful musician in her own right, will be performing a benefit concert to support Feros Care's Bangalow Village, at the Bangalow A&I Hall this Wednesday from 6pm.

Presented by the organisers of the Bangalow BBQ & Bluegrass festival, the pair will be sharing family stories about the history of the music along with some recently released poetry by his father, Johnny.

They will be performing with local talent Ash Bell and friends in the newly formed Backwater Bretheren.

Starting at 6pm with a southern barbecue, beer and gin, the show House of Cash will commence at 7pm.

John will be weaving in the legacy of the Carter Family June Carter, Mother Maybelle and A.P. Carter.

Tickets are $48, houseofcash.eventbrite.com.au.