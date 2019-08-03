Why I've still got a soft spot for Nimbin

NIMBIN once was a little bush town that only long-time residents knew existed. Ask almost anybody who didn't live there what Nimbin was and they'd likely say it was a bin to put nims in.

Now it's known as the place with shopfronts that look as if a colour-blind painter has been cleaning his brushes on them. And it gets some lousy press about beards and beads, of pot you don't cook in and needles you don't sew with.

But the fact is that Nimbin still has a core of old-fashioned country folk as solid as the rock above the township, people who still think grass is what they feed the cows.

And the Aquarians who found the place years ago? They've become respected landholders.

I once went to the 80th birthday party in Nimbin of a woman who'd spent her whole life there. She was dressed in finery for the party but had the toes cut out of her shoes because her bunions hurt. Nobody noticed.

It was a night for tales of past tin-kettlings, the age-old custom of interrupting newly-weds' first night by making a racket beating cans or anything else that would make a noise.

And of rollicking house parties, of tennis outings that became all-day feasts when the girls turned them into cooking competitions, of the bush dances and the mischief the larrikins got up to - like the time they put a stray dog in the boot of a car with sponge cakes that were being taken to the school fete.

And they told of the local football team who would knock off a couple of chooks and take them to a woman supporter to be cooked. Depending on how hungry the blokes were, the chooks often were consumed half-raw. If the team was real hungry, the cook would barely have enough time to get the feathers off.

The party guest of honour, admitted she once had provided sustenance for a new-born orphan calf by having it suck on a bottle of beer.

Nimbinites who'd had a hard life attended the party, but they still knew how to laugh.